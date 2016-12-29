Eden YMCA Joins YMCA Of Greensboro

EDEN, N.C. -- The Eden Family YMCA will officially become part of the YMCA of Greensboro association at the start of the new year, the organizations announced Thursday.

The Eden YMCA has been in a management agreement with the YMCA of Greensboro since 2015. Updated equipment and more amenities are already in place, with plans for program growth in the future.

Members can take advantage of the new My Y is Every Y benefit, which gives members full access to most North Carolina & Virginia YMCAs including those in the YMCA of Greensboro association.

With the addition of Eden, the YMCA of Greensboro serves the communities of Greensboro, Jamestown, Whitsett, and all of Rockingham County, including Eden, Reidsville, Madison and Mayodan, NC.

During the month of January, the Eden Family YMCA will waive the joining fee for new members. For more information, call 336-623-8496 or visit edenymca.org.

