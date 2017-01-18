Electric Car Charging Stations Coming To Burlington And Mebane

(Photo: wakila, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Can you tell it's 2017? We can secure our smartphones with our fingerprints, connect our televisions to the internet, and drive cars that run on electricity!

Electric car-charging stations are coming to Burlington and Mebane. Duke Energy awarded The Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation (PART) grant funds to install the stations.

PART will work with Burlington and Mebane to open the charging stations in early spring. They will be located in the Downtown districts of Burlington near the transit center and Mebane Cone Health on Arrowhead Road.

Duke Energy will pay for 100 percent of the installation.

Duke Energy has funded 200 public charging stations across North Carolina.

Copyright 2016 WFMY