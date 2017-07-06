Emerald Ash Borer Found Near Lake Reidsville

Emerald Ash Borer (Agrilus planipennis), feeding on ash leaves in tree top (Photo: Wolfgang Hoffmann / Design Pics, Custom)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- A pesky beetle that bores its way into trees has been found in the Triad.

The Emerald Ash Borer was discovered near Lake Reidsville, according to NC Forest Service.

The bug has now been confirmed in 29 counties.

The metallic green beetle bores into ash trees and feeds on the tissue beneath the bark, ultimately killing the tree.

Adult borers lay eggs on the bark and when the eggs hatch, the larvae feed off the tree - the NC Forest Service says this disrupts nutrients and water from getting to the tree, causing the tree's slow death over 3-5 years.

NC Forest Service says the entire state is under quarantine for Emerald Ash Borer, which prohibits the movement of ash plant parts, the insect itself, ash nursery stock and all hardwood firewood into non-quarantined areas such as South Carolina or central Tennessee.

People who think they have an infestation should contact their county ranger.

The bug has been found in these counties: Buncombe, Cabarrus, Catawba, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Granville, Guilford, Haywood, Iredell, Johnston, Lincoln, Madison, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham, Swain, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne, Wilson and Yancey.

