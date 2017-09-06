Everything You Need To Know About The National Folk Festival

National Folk Festival

It's finally here! The National Folk Festival kicks-off Friday night in Greensboro.



Organizers are expecting more than 140,000 people to come out and enjoy the music, performances, and food. The festival takes place September 8 - 10. This year marks the third year it's been hosted by Greensboro.

Parking is free!

But if you don't want to deal with the traffic, the GTA is offering free rides to and from any bus stop to the festival.

Here's the best way to navigate. (Info from festival's website)

Directions & Parking

The National Folk Festival will be held outdoors in downtown Greensboro. Download the National Folk Festival map

For information about street closures in Greensboro around the National Folk Festival, please visit the City of Greensboro website at www.greensboro-nc.gov/folkfestival.

By Car

From Eastbound and Westbound 40: Use exit 218-B Freeman Mill Road; continue northbound and follow directional signage

From Southbound 29: Exit on Gate City Boulevard (Lee Street); proceed westbound to Elm Street; turn right on Elm Street and follow directional signage

From Bryan Boulevard/US 200 Battleground Avenue: Continue southbound to Smith Street and follow directional signage

By GTA Bus

All 16 of GTA’s daily routes and seven Sunday routes will offer free trips at any GTA bus stop starting at 3pm on September 8 through the end of the weekend on September 10.

All routes begin and end in the heart of the National Folk Festival at the Galyon Depot in downtown Greensboro!

Use Google Transit to plan your route.

By Bicycle

A monitored, covered bike parking area will be set up at the ground level of the Davie Street Parking Deck. Bike Parking is free, but you need to bring your own bicycle lock.

Please use Market St eastbound if you do not desire to dismount before arriving at the covered parking. Note: Bicyclists must walk their bike along all other streets closed for the festival

Ride along one of the City’s signed bicycle routes — #3, 6, 9 — that go through downtown Greensboro. Google Maps also has a feature for providing directions by bicycle.

To see if there are group rides to or from the National Folk Festival check Triad Ride List. Learn more about bicycle safety and remember to obey the rules of the road, ride predictably, and wear a helmet. If riding at night, have a white front light and a red rear light for visibility.

Take the Train

The Greensboro Depot station is conveniently located in Downtown Greensboro! Festival-goers may hop on a train in Boston, New York, Washington, Raleigh, or Charlotte—or anywhere in-between—and get off in downtown Greensboro, right in the middle of the Festival.

Rickshaws

The Raleigh Rickshaw Company will provide complimentary “transportainment” for festival goers throughout the festival site, making it easier and more fun than ever to get from venue to venue.

Priority Festival Parking

Three parking decks will be open for a flat rate of $10 per day on a first-come, first-served basis. Due to street closures for the Festival, please note the specific instructions below for accessing each of the downtown decks.

Bellemeade Street Deck (220 N. Greene St.) can be accessed by traffic heading south on Greene Street

Greene Street Deck (211 S. Greene St.) can be accessed by traffic heading both east and west on Washington Street

Church Street Deck (215 N. Church St.) can be accessed by traffic heading both north and south on Church Street

Limited Parking + Shuttle

A limited amount of free parking will be available, first-come-first-served, at the War Memorial Stadium (510 Yanceyville Street) in Greensboro. Free, accessible shuttles will transport people between the Stadium and a shuttle stop near the Greensboro Public Library on Church Street – adjacent to the Festival’s LeBauer Park Stage. Shuttle hours are: Friday (9/8), 3pm to 10:15pm; Saturday (9/9), 11:30am to 10:15pm; Sunday (9/10), 11:30am to 6:45pm.

Accessible Parking

Accessible parking is available in surface lots in downtown and all City decks on ground floor locations and near elevators. Additional reserved accessible spaces will be available on streets interspersed throughout downtown.

Performances

