Fire Crew Rescues Tangled Up Pelican

A pelican in Clearwater Beach needed a little assist today, and firefighters were there to help.

The pelican was tangled up in fishing line and a hook was stuck in its chest. That’s when Lt. Travis Connolly and Fire Medica Autumn Yanchunis were able to get the bird out of the water and remove the line and the hook and then set it free.

Thanks to both of them for helping the pelican out!

This is the second time Clearwater Fire Rescue has leant a helping hand. Earlier this week, they helped a beached manatee get back out to sea!

© 2017 WTSP-TV