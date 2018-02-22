Firefighters Save NC Dog From Fire

Via Mecklenburg EMS twitter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic rescued a dog from a structure fire at an east Charlotte home on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. on the 6000 block of Hanna Court, according to Charlotte Fire.

Officials say the fire was under control in 20 minutes. Zeus was rescued from the home and resuscitated by Medic EMTs.

We assisted CFD with resuscitation of Zeus. He is alive with his owners and wagging his tail. No one was injured in the fire. Great job folks! #joinMedic pic.twitter.com/Pu4Z9hpLst — Mecklenburg EMS (@MecklenburgEMS) February 22, 2018

Officials say no one was injured in the fire. The incident remains under investigation.

