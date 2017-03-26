First Mayberry Food Truck Festival Was A Major Hit!

The town of Mayberry had their first Food Truck Festival - and it was a major success! (Photo: WFMY)

MOUNT AIRY, NC - Hundreds of people came out on Sunday for Mayberry's first food truck festival.

Over 24 food trucks lined up to serve all kinds of foods and drinks to the real 'Mayberry'. Mayberry is the hometown of the beloved sheriff on the TV show 'The Andy Griffith Show'.

"Mount Airy loves to eat so we have a lot of festivals, but we wanted to offer something earlier in the year., so here we are!" explained one of the organizers.

The food fest went from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., but according to our photographer who was at the festival, lines for food started at 11:30 a.m.!

Copyright 2017 WFMY