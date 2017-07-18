Former Greensboro Council Member Goldie Wells To Replace Jamal Fox

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Former Greensboro Council Member Goldie Wells will replace Jamal Fox.
On Tuesday, the Greensboro City Council appointed Goldie Wells as the District 2 representative at its meeting in an 8-0 vote.
Read: Greensboro City Council Member Jamal Fox Resigns
Wells is the only candidate with previous City Council experience that has served District 2 already from 2005-2009. Wells will serve the remainder of the term. The mayoral and all City Council seats are up for election this year, which takes place November 7.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.
Have a news tip? Email news@wfmy.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.
© 2017 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs