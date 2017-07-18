Former Greensboro Council Member Goldie Wells To Replace Jamal Fox

Greensboro City Council meeting (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Former Greensboro Council Member Goldie Wells will replace Jamal Fox.

On Tuesday, the Greensboro City Council appointed Goldie Wells as the District 2 representative at its meeting in an 8-0 vote.

Read: Greensboro City Council Member Jamal Fox Resigns

Wells is the only candidate with previous City Council experience that has served District 2 already from 2005-2009. Wells will serve the remainder of the term. The mayoral and all City Council seats are up for election this year, which takes place November 7.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wfmy.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WFMY-TV