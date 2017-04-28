Former Skippy's Hot Dogs Owner Dies After Battle With Cancer

Former owner of Skippy's Mike Rothman (Photo: Allman, Megan, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Former owner of Skippy's Hot Dogs in Winston-Salem died early Friday morning after a battle with brain cancer.

In February of last year, *Mike Rothman* abruptly closed his popular restaurant after he was diagnosed.

He headed home to Pennsylvania to get treatment and be with family.

Matt Whitley, the new owner of Skippy's, says Rothman spent the last few days in Hospice.

We were sad to hear of the passing of Mike this morning. I worked as a cashier under Mike for a few months before he had... Posted by Skippy's Hot Dogs on Friday, April 28, 2017

Once the community found out the restaurant was forced to close, they got together to reopen Skippy's for one week, for a fundraiser.

During that time, they raised $100-thousand dollars for Rothman's medical costs.

A father and son who were long time fans of Skippy's signature pretzel rolls and hand-cut fries bought the restaurant, and reopened it last month.

They added "Mike's Favorite Dog" to the menu...named after original owner, Mike Rothman.

