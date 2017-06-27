Fun Fourth Parades, Fireworks And More: July 1-4

Share This Story

It’s that time of year to make sure you’ve got on your red, white, and blue as we celebrate our freedom this upcoming Independence Day!

WFMY News 2 has put together a list of fun fourth events including concerts, firework displays, and parades. Please note that not all celebrations take place July 1-4 of this year.

FUN FOURTH FESTIVAL

Listing of events for Greensboro’s Fun Fourth Festival

Freedom Run and Firecracker Road Race

When: Monday, July 3

Registration: 6:00 p.m. Race Start Times: Freedom Run 5K Race – 7:30 p.m. Freedom Run 10K Race – 7:15 p.m. Firecracker Road Race – 7:35 p.m. Where: 317 S. Green Street in Greensboro More Details: Fun Fourth Festival Races

The American Block Party

What: Free American Block Party downtown Greensboro. The party includes live music food and more. Don’t miss out on hearing Eric & the Chill Tones in concert!

When: Monday, July 3 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Where: Elm Street and Greene Street parking lot Other: FREE Admission. Food and alcohol for sale.

Block Party Lineup:

7:00 p.m. - Eric & the Chill Tones

8:45 p.m. - Freedom Run Awards Ceremony

9:00 p.m. - Liquid Pleasure

11:00 p.m. - Block Party Ends

More Details: Fun Fourth Festival



Fun Fourth Street Festival

What: Five themed areas will offer family-friendly entertainment, live music, great food, vendors, and interactive games. Free admission! When: Tuesday, July 4 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Downtown Greensboro More Details: Fun Fourth Street Festival



Greensboro Fireworks and Free Concert

What: Get ready for lots of fireworks! The Patriot Fireworks Concert is free and takes place in downtown Greensboro as part of the Fun Fourth Festival. When: Tuesday, July 4 Gates Open at 6:30 p.m. with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Where: First National Bank Field (Grasshoppers Stadium)

Music provided by Dixieland Band and the Greensboro Concert Band

Admission: Free More Details: Patriot Fireworks Concert

Green Level Fireworks

What: Independence Celebration & Fireworks in Green Level, N.C.! The celebration also includes a game bus, laser tag, vendor food, music, bounce house, and slides.

When: Saturday, July 1 from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Where: Green Level Municipal Park located at 1414 Swann Road in Green Level, NC

More info: Call 336-284-9147

Fireworks Extravaganza

What: Enjoy fireworks, carnival rides, food vendors, live entertainment and more at the Fireworks Extravaganza.

When: Monday, July 3 starts at 5:00 p.m., Fireworks blast at dark

Where: Northeast Park located at 4010 High Rock Road in Gibsonville

Admission: $5 per carload, $1 per walk-in. Ride tickets will also be available for purchase

More Details: Northeast Park Fireworks Extravaganza or call 336-641-2070

JULY 3 IN THE PARK & FIREWORKS

What: City of Burlington’s Independence Celebration includes live music, fireworks, festival activities and more! When: July 3 (see lineup schedule below for times)

Where: Burlington City Park located at 1333 Overbrook Road

More Details: July 3 In The Park

Celebration Lineup:

Amusement Park Rides will run 1pm-9pm

Red Cross Blood Drive will take place from 3:30pm-8pm

Live Music will take place between 5:00-9:00pm

Festival Activities will occur from 5-8pm

Aerial Fireworks Display will begin at 9pm

Independence Day Celebration at Martinsville Speedway

What: Head to the Martinsville Speedway for the 19th Independence Day Celebration. The event is free for the community. It includes free carnival rides, a concert by the Ohio Players, and the largest fireworks show in the region.

You can also donate canned food items to support the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.

When: Monday, July 3.

Rides start at 3:00 p.m. Grandstands open at 6:00 p.m. The concert begins at 8:00 p.m. and fireworks follow the concert.

EDEN’S FUN PARADE

What: Don’t miss out on Eden’s Patriotic Fun Fourth Parade.

When: Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Meet in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. the parade route is through the neighborhood.

Other: Dress in your red, white, and blue. Decorate your bikes, wagons, strollers, golf carts, and floats.

More Details: Eden’s Fun Parade or call 336-627-8918



UNCLE SAM JAM IN HIGH POINT

What: The Uncle Sam Jam is back! This July 4 enjoy live music, fireworks, and more in High Point. There’s also a Kids Zone that includes entertainment, crafts, and inflatables free for children.

When: Tuesday, July 4

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.

Where: Oak Hollow Festival Park located at 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point

Admission: $10 per vehicle

More Details: Uncle Sam Jam



FANTASTIC FOURTH IN DAVIDSON CO.

What: Enjoy the fun fourth with amusements, music, and activities for the entire family in Davidson County. The Fantastic 4th event also includes a fireworks display.

When: July 4 at 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Where: Davidson County Fairgrounds located at 400 Greensboro Street Extension in Lexington.

Admission: Free

More Details: Fantastic Fourth

KIDS’ PATRIOTIC PARADE OF WHEELS

What: Kids are welcome to decorate their wheels in red, white and blue as part of the Kids’ Patriotic Parade of Wheels in Gibsonville. The parade includes decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, carts, wheelchairs and more. For kids ages 12 and under you must register to be in the parade by June 29.

When: Saturday, July 1 check-In is at 9:00 a.m. the Parade begins at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Downtown Gibsonville between Burke and Main Streets

More Details: Kids’ Patriotic Parade of Wheels