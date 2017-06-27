Fun Fourth Parades, Fireworks And More: July 1-4

It’s that time of year to make sure you’ve got on your red, white, and blue as we celebrate our freedom this upcoming Independence Day!
WFMY News 2 has put together a list of fun fourth events including concerts, firework displays, and parades. Please note that not all celebrations take place July 1-4 of this year.
FUN FOURTH FESTIVAL
Listing of events for Greensboro’s Fun Fourth Festival
Freedom Run and Firecracker Road Race
When: Monday, July 3
Registration: 6:00 p.m. Race Start Times: Freedom Run 5K Race – 7:30 p.m. Freedom Run 10K Race – 7:15 p.m. Firecracker Road Race – 7:35 p.m. Where: 317 S. Green Street in Greensboro More Details: Fun Fourth Festival Races
The American Block Party
What: Free American Block Party downtown Greensboro. The party includes live music food and more. Don’t miss out on hearing Eric & the Chill Tones in concert!
When: Monday, July 3 from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Where: Elm Street and Greene Street parking lot Other: FREE Admission. Food and alcohol for sale.
Block Party Lineup:
7:00 p.m. - Eric & the Chill Tones
8:45 p.m. - Freedom Run Awards Ceremony
9:00 p.m. - Liquid Pleasure
11:00 p.m. - Block Party Ends
More Details: Fun Fourth Festival
Fun Fourth Street Festival
What: Five themed areas will offer family-friendly entertainment, live music, great food, vendors, and interactive games. Free admission! When: Tuesday, July 4 from 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Where: Downtown Greensboro More Details: Fun Fourth Street Festival
Greensboro Fireworks and Free Concert
What: Get ready for lots of fireworks! The Patriot Fireworks Concert is free and takes place in downtown Greensboro as part of the Fun Fourth Festival. When: Tuesday, July 4 Gates Open at 6:30 p.m. with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
Where: First National Bank Field (Grasshoppers Stadium)
Music provided by Dixieland Band and the Greensboro Concert Band
Admission: Free More Details: Patriot Fireworks Concert
Green Level Fireworks
What: Independence Celebration & Fireworks in Green Level, N.C.! The celebration also includes a game bus, laser tag, vendor food, music, bounce house, and slides.
When: Saturday, July 1 from 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Green Level Municipal Park located at 1414 Swann Road in Green Level, NC
More info: Call 336-284-9147
Fireworks Extravaganza
What: Enjoy fireworks, carnival rides, food vendors, live entertainment and more at the Fireworks Extravaganza.
When: Monday, July 3 starts at 5:00 p.m., Fireworks blast at dark
Where: Northeast Park located at 4010 High Rock Road in Gibsonville
Admission: $5 per carload, $1 per walk-in. Ride tickets will also be available for purchase
More Details: Northeast Park Fireworks Extravaganza or call 336-641-2070
JULY 3 IN THE PARK & FIREWORKS
What: City of Burlington’s Independence Celebration includes live music, fireworks, festival activities and more! When: July 3 (see lineup schedule below for times)
Where: Burlington City Park located at 1333 Overbrook Road
More Details: July 3 In The Park
Celebration Lineup:
Amusement Park Rides will run 1pm-9pm
Red Cross Blood Drive will take place from 3:30pm-8pm
Live Music will take place between 5:00-9:00pm
Festival Activities will occur from 5-8pm
Aerial Fireworks Display will begin at 9pm
Independence Day Celebration at Martinsville Speedway
What: Head to the Martinsville Speedway for the 19th Independence Day Celebration. The event is free for the community. It includes free carnival rides, a concert by the Ohio Players, and the largest fireworks show in the region.
You can also donate canned food items to support the Grace Network of Martinsville and Henry County.
When: Monday, July 3.
Rides start at 3:00 p.m. Grandstands open at 6:00 p.m. The concert begins at 8:00 p.m. and fireworks follow the concert.
EDEN’S FUN PARADE
What: Don’t miss out on Eden’s Patriotic Fun Fourth Parade.
When: Tuesday, July 4 at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Meet in the parking lot of Fair Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. the parade route is through the neighborhood.
Other: Dress in your red, white, and blue. Decorate your bikes, wagons, strollers, golf carts, and floats.
More Details: Eden’s Fun Parade or call 336-627-8918
UNCLE SAM JAM IN HIGH POINT
What: The Uncle Sam Jam is back! This July 4 enjoy live music, fireworks, and more in High Point. There’s also a Kids Zone that includes entertainment, crafts, and inflatables free for children.
When: Tuesday, July 4
Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:45 p.m.
Where: Oak Hollow Festival Park located at 1841 Eastchester Drive in High Point
Admission: $10 per vehicle
More Details: Uncle Sam Jam
FANTASTIC FOURTH IN DAVIDSON CO.
What: Enjoy the fun fourth with amusements, music, and activities for the entire family in Davidson County. The Fantastic 4th event also includes a fireworks display.
When: July 4 at 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Where: Davidson County Fairgrounds located at 400 Greensboro Street Extension in Lexington.
Admission: Free
More Details: Fantastic Fourth
KIDS’ PATRIOTIC PARADE OF WHEELS
What: Kids are welcome to decorate their wheels in red, white and blue as part of the Kids’ Patriotic Parade of Wheels in Gibsonville. The parade includes decorated bikes, trikes, wagons, carts, wheelchairs and more. For kids ages 12 and under you must register to be in the parade by June 29.
When: Saturday, July 1 check-In is at 9:00 a.m. the Parade begins at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Downtown Gibsonville between Burke and Main Streets
More Details: Kids’ Patriotic Parade of Wheels
