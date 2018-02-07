Get a Free Smoke Detector Installed By Rockingham Co. Fire Marshal's Office

smoke alarm (Photo: wfmy)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- The Rockingham County Fire Marshal's Office has about 100 smoke detectors they're trying to donate to people in need.

The fire marshal's office will also install the free smoke detectors.

If you live in Rockingham County and are in need of a smoke detector, call the Rockingham County Fire Marshal's office as soon as possible at 336-634-3014 or 336-634-3017.

