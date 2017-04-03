GIRAFFE CAM LIVE | April Birth Watch Continues

April the giraffe 10 (Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

It looks like April could very well have an April first baby! That’s according to the latest update from the Animal Adventure Park.

Earlier on Friday on Facebook, the park in New York said all signs were pointing to April having a baby today or tonight.

From Animal Adventure Park:

3/31 Evening Update

Keeper report - April has zero interest in food. Behavior is extremely off. Signs of contractions continue.

Vet report -

Here are the signs that I'm happy to be seeing: significant changes to her "back end" including vulvar swelling, laxity and a thick, gooey discharge. Mammary development including milk let-down and some occasional dripping. Her behavior has changed drastically from yesterday to today. She is less engaging, hesitant to eat her feed (and treats) and unresponsive to a lot of various stimuli. You will also see her do a few things including standing and staring off into space as well as stretching her neck and back legs. If you watch carefully you will see her abdominal wall tense up during those episodes. You'll also see a lot more squinting and just odd behavior. Also important to note is the amount and size of her fecal output. Everything she is doing is surely pointing to her going into labor soon. - Not much has changed from the morning but I suspect she will go quickly.

--------

It looks like we will have an April Fools baby!

Who could have ever predicted this, unfolding as it has. The perfect ending. April - waited for April!

We will keep you posted should things get interesting this evening. Keepers are onsite overnight and support staff are on stand by.

Friday Morning Update From Animal Adventure Park

Could today be the day we see April the Giraffe give birth to her calf? All signs are pointing to YES!

Friday Morning Update From Animal Adventure Park

From Animal Adventure Park:

The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight - we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.

She has not gone into active labor yet, but when the 'countdown to calf' began two days ago, we started perking up waiting for the next update and it has arrived.

From Animal Adventure Park:

The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight - we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.

She has not gone into active labor yet, but when the 'countdown to calf' began two days ago, we started perking up waiting for the next update and it has arrived.

