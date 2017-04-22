Glenn High School Hosts Bubble Soccer For A Good Cause

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

KERNERSVILLE, NC --A Triad service club offered anyone to play soccer in a bubble, and raise money at the same time!

The Glenn High School Interact Club, an aspect of the Rotary Club of the Triad, held a special bubble soccer fundraiser to help raise money for a well in Africa. Mark Peck and Amber Hand joined Eric Chilton on the Good Morning Show to talk about the upcoming event.

Proceeds from the bubble soccer fundraiser benefit an artesian well drilling project in Zimbabwe Africa. The well is located in a very isolated area called Dahma.

Clean water has been an issue for hundreds of people who live in this area. Hasten International is striving to provide clean water for the community as well as our medical clinic. They have found a well that had already been drilled, but it needs a new pump installed.

A trench, spanning over one mile, will be dug from the well to the clinic. This trench will hold the piping that will carry fresh water to the clinic. They will also be installing large water tanks in order to hold the clean water as it comes into the clinic location.

People from the community will be able to come and receive clean water to take to their homes.

The club has raised $3,500 before the bubble soccer event, but hopes to raise $5,000 overall.

