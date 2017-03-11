Golf Benefit Honors Jack Little, Raises Money For CrimeStoppers

HIGH POINT, NC - A golf tournament was held in honor of Jack Little who was murdered while working at his Army Navy supply store.

People gathered at Blair Park Golf Course Saturday morning in High Point to remember their friend Jack Little.

The event costs $50 per player, and $26 of it will be donated to CrimeStoppers of High Point to help with his investigation.

30 teams of four are competing but are also getting together to celebrate Jack Little's life.

