Grant Gilmore Gets Company Promotion, Tim Buckley Promoted to Chief Meteorologist

Grant Gilmore, Tim Buckley (Photos: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY News 2) – WFMY News 2 will promote veteran forecaster Tim Buckley to Chief Meteorologist, according to News Director Kim Ballard. Currently Weekend Meteorologist, Buckley will assume leadership of WFMY News 2 Weather this week at the TEGNA-owned CBS affiliate in the Greensboro – High Point – Winston-Salem market. Buckley’s appointment coincides with the company promotion of current Chief Meteorologist Grant Gilmore to sister-TEGNA station WTSP in Tampa – St. Petersburg, Florida. Gilmore will assume the role of Morning Meteorologist at WTSP as he steps up to the nation’s 11th largest Nielsen market. “I’m flattered, excited and thankful,” said Gilmore. “WTSP is a great opportunity, while WFMY and the Piedmont Triad have been such a wonderful home for Liz and me.” Gilmore is married to WFMY News 2 Sportscaster Liz Crawford who will report for WTSP 10 News. “We first met at WFMY and it’s truly part of our family", said Crawford. Crawford will continue her sportscasting through the busy ACC and March Madness basketball tournaments, according to Ballard.



Tim Buckley is well-suited to the role of Chief Meteorologist, having helped form strategic weather ventures, including the unique WFMY News 2 Weather Spotter Network that features live Skype reports from dozens of contributors across the region. Buckley also toes the line of forecast accountability via his Hold Me 2 It report, a candid and transparent daily review of WFMY News 2’s forecast. “It’s a high honor to lead the WFMY News 2 weather team and serve folks important information every day,” said Buckley. “He’s a viewer favorite,” according to Ballard, who said Buckley’s meteorological insight and training have prepared him for success. Previous to his 2014 arrival at WFMY News 2, Buckley was a meteorologist for WWAY in Wilmington, North Carolina after graduating from Penn State University.



Of note, WeatheRate, once again, has certified WFMY News 2 Weather as the most accurate in North Carolina’s Piedmont Triad. WFMY News 2 has held that distinction in ten of the last eleven years, according to WeatheRate, an independent forecast tracking service that monitors markets and stations nationwide. “Local weather is high on everyone’s list of necessary daily info,” said WFMY News 2 President and General Manager Larry Audas. “Our folks, Grant, and now Tim, Eric Chilton, Ed Matthews are tops. It makes a difference.” Audas said a search and review process is already underway and the weather team will add a meteorologist soon.

Copyright 2017 WFMY