Greensboro Ballet To Perform ‘Coppelia'

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dancers with the Greensboro Ballet are hard at work getting ready for “Coppelia.”

We visited the dancers in class for a behind the scenes look as they get ready for their upcoming performance. Dozens of dancers will take part in the performance that’s based on a book by Charles Nuitter, after E.T.A. Hoffmann’s Der Sandmann. It’s considered one of the triumphant comic ballets of the 19th century.

“Coppelia” follows the love triable between a girl, a boy, and a doll. The dancers are learning the choreography to get ready for when the lead dancers will come to join them for the performances.

The Greensboro Ballet will perform “Coppelia” March 25 & 26 at 3:00 p.m. at the Carolina Theatre. Tickets are $35, $25, $15 with a $5 discount for children, seniors, and students.

