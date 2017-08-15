Greensboro City Leaders Vote To Rename Aycock Historic District

Charles Aycock Historical Neighborhood to be renamed (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- City leaders in Greensboro have voted to rename the Historic District.

The Aycock Historic District is named after, Charles Aycock who served as the state’s governor from 1901 to 1905.

On Tuesday, city council voted unanimously to change the name to Dunleath Historic District. The change takes place immediately.

Aycock also served as a leader in public education, but he was also a leading spokesman for white supremacy and segregation.

