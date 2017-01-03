Greensboro Co-Op Giving Back To Community That Helped Them

GREENSBORO, NC – A community co-op is banding together to help the city that helped them only a few months ago.

The Renaissance Community Cooperative was built and is owned by the people of Greensboro. Last fall, the community owned grocery store opened, which helped bring jobs, healthy food and so much more to people who needed it.

Now the RCC is holding its first food drive to help tackle the issue of food insecurity. They know that not everyone can afford to shop at the co-op, and there are some who still struggle finding healthy and sufficient food to eat.

The food drive is to support local partners, like Second Harvest Food Bank, in their neighborhood, and to make sure that everyone can have access to food, whether or not they can afford it.

“The food we raise now to help stabilize families in the neighborhood will help them regain their footing and become patrons of the RCC in the future,” explained RCC board member Casey Thomas.

The drive will run until January 13th. You can donate at the RCC at 2517 Phillips Ave in Greensboro.

