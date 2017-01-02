Greensboro Giving Away Free Trees Through NeighborWoods Program

GREENSBORO, NC – With the cloudy and cool winter days, staying in the shade may not be on the top of your mind. But before a sweltering spring and summer come, NeighborWoods wants to help.

The NeighborWoods Tree Planting Program allows communities to apply for trees if you or your neighbors are in need. They work with Greensboro Beautiful and the city, to plant trees on city-owned property, public areas, and front lawns if shade is needed.

Have you applied to have shade trees planted in your neighborhood yet? There is still time! For details: http://www.greensboro-nc.gov/index.aspx?recordid=8679&page=36 Posted by City of Greensboro on Monday, January 2, 2017

Neighborwoods wants to help communities where:

Trees have been damaged or lost because of storms of disease

Shade trees are needed in your area

Trees have been removed as part of an ongoing vegetation management work associated with overhead utilities.

If you are in need of some shade this spring and summer, the deadline to apply for a NeighborWoods grant is January 15.

According to Greensboro Beautiful’s website, priority will be given to neighborhoods committing to plant 75 or more trees, but all applications will be considered.

