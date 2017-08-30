Greensboro Hosts State of Community Luncheon

WFMY News 2 photo

The Greensboro Chamber of Commerce hosted the State of our Community luncheon Wednesday.

The theme was centered around 'why do companies choose to locate or expand their businesses in Greensboro?'

Business leaders met to network and talk about ways to make the city more welcoming to new business.

While they discussed ways to recruit people to the Gate City - they also shared why they love Greensboro.

UNC Greensboro was there to celebrate its 125th birthday and to remind people of the strong connection the university has to Greensboro's business community.

