Greensboro Police Invite Community to 'Safer City' Event

The Greensboro Police Department has organized a 'Safer City' Summit that invites Greensboro residents to collaborate and come up with ways to reduce violent crime.

WHEN: Tuesday Jan. 31, 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Greensboro Coliseum Complex Special Events Center

GPD says those attending will join one of five groups and brainstorm 2 to 4 actionable plans or ideas to curb violence in Greensboro throughout the year. The five groups are housing, employment, youth, public safety and legal. Groups will provide periodic updates on their progress.

Police Chief Wayne Scott will begin the program with a briefing on the state of violent crime in Greensboro and introduce key partners in the 'Safer City' effort.

