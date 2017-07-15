Greensboro Police Prepare For National Night Out With Kickoff Party

GREENSBORO, NC - National Night Out is soon approaching, and Greensboro police held a kickoff party to get the community excited.

Saturday the Greensboro Police Department provided bounce houses, games, music and food as a way to encourage more people to register for National Night Out on August 1.

National Night Out is a crime and drug prevention program designed to spread awareness, generate support for local crime prevention programs, and to send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are fighting back.

Any neighborhood can participate in National Night Out, but are encouraged to register with Greensboro Police so that officers, K-9's, and special teams can come.

