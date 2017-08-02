Greensboro Ranks In Top Cities To Flip Houses

Woman removing wallpaper - Thinkstock Photo (Photo: Gary Houlder, (c) Gary Houlder)

GREENSBORO, NC -- If you've ever watched shows like HGTV's 'Flip or Flop' or 'Property Brothers' you may have been tempted to take an older house in need of work and turn it into something fresh and new!

According to a recent WalletHub study, a Triad city may be a good place to do it! WalletHub ranked the 150 largest U.S. cities and came up with a list of the best places to flip houses.

Greensboro is number nine on the list! They say Greensboro has a high market potential, lower renovation and remodeling costs, and a good quality of life. So how did other North Carolina cities fare? Winston-Salem came in at 42, Raleigh came in at 45, Durham number 52, Charlotte number 57, and Fayetteville ranked number 62.

Wallet hub says the number one city for flipping houses is El Paso, TX.



To read the study and see how other cities fared

