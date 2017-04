Autism Ribbon (Photo: FR86, (c) FR86)

GREENSBORO, NC - Supercuts was coloring hair a specific color Saturday afternoon to help raise money for Autism Awareness Month.

With blue being the color to represent the month, the salon on Battleground put blue streaks in the hair for anyone who wants help raise money and spread awareness.

Every dollar donated to Supercuts on Saturday will be matched!

