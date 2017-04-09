Greensboro Supercuts Coloring Hair For A Cause

Supercuts was coloring hair a specific color Saturday afternoon to help raise money for Autism Awareness Month. (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk, WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC - Supercuts in Greensboro had special Saturday afternoon to help raise money and awareness for Autism Awareness Month.

The salon on Battleground Ave. opened an hour early to have kids or adults with autism have their hair cut.

"We set aside special hours to allow people to get their haircut that might have autism or other special needs that might have this sensory overload problem," explained the Supercuts owner.

In addition to a haircut, they also put blue streaks in the hair for anyone who wants help raise money and spread awareness.

"I think it is a wonderful idea. It gets the awareness out there, I just applaud the staff and the managers for what they are doing to make people more aware and educate them, " said a customer who got a blue streak.

Arc of Greensboro was also at the salon to sell artwork and ARCBark dog treats to help with donations.

All money raised from the blue streaks and haircuts on Saturday will be matched by Supercuts.

