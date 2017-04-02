Greensboro 'UNITEs' For Autism Awareness Day

GREENSBORO, NC - Sunday is Autism Awareness Day and Greensboro organizations and non-profits teamed up to make the day special!

People gathered at LeBauer Park Sunday for UNITE (Understanding Needs of Inclusion Takes Everyone) Downtown Greensboro.

The event aims to celebrate the inclusion of people with special needs and to show resources in the community for people with special needs and their families.

At the event there were over 20 non-profits, Koppertop Therapy Pets, a drum circle, a Dancing Above the Bar performance, a chair dance performance, and more!

Participants in UNITE Greensboro are really feeling this day and this music! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/pirtpW1m8m — Bailey Pennington (@Bailey_Marie93) April 2, 2017

Zack Matheny, one of the organizers, said he plans to make this an annual event.

