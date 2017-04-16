Greensboro Woman Surprised With Governor's Award At Church

When walking into church on Easter Sunday, Shirley Ann McEachirn had no idea she would be granted an award from the Governor's office. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC - When walking into church on Easter Sunday, Shirley Ann McEachirn had no idea she would be granted an award from the Governor's office.

After service on Sunday morning at Grace Luthern Church, the Executive Director of the Volunteer Center of Greensboro, Carly Swain, surprised McEachirn with the Governor's Volunteer Service Award.

McEachirn was given the award for all she has done as a mother, grandmother, great grandmother, teacher, church leader, community supporter and human rights activist. One person who nominated her said,

"Her example of service before self has directly impacted and shaped the lives of every colleague, friend, and family member she encounters and inspires them to live a life of commitment to service as well."

Swain also said in a release,

Volunteers like Mrs. McEachirn truly change the world with one hour of volunteering, one hug, one heartfelt story, one hosted meeting, one mentoring session, one classroom led and one prayer for your neighbor at a time! We are honored to recognize her and serve in the community alongside her. Mrs. McEachirn's lifelong story has embodied the true spirit of volunteerism and servant leadership and we could not think of a more deserving recipient of such a prestigious honor.

After receiving the award McEachirn was speechless.





