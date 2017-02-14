GTCC Hosting Veterans Fair

(Photo: PeopleImages.com, Custom)

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- Guilford Technical Community College's Veterans Resource Center is teaming up with Heal Our Heroes to host a Veterans Fair.

The Veteran Service Organization Fair will be Wednesday, February 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on GTCC's Jamestown Campus.

Heal Our Heroes is a local non-profit that helps veterans transition into civilian life by providing them with opportunities for support and connections.

The fair is open to GTCC student veterans and their veteran dependents.

Vendors include U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Mobile Vet Center, Veterans' Outreach, Kernersville VA Hospital, American Red Cross, and more.

