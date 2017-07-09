Guilford Co. DWI Task Force, Bartenders Team Up To Keep Streets Safe

JAMESTOWN, NC - For the first time ever, the Guilford County DWI task Force and a local bar are teaming up to keep more drunk people off the streets.
Both met at the Deck Bar on Sunday for a controlled educational drinking program. There deputies educated bartenders on how to look for different levels of impairment and more.
There was even a DWI simulator to put the bartenders in the drunk drivers shoes.
Deputies are hoping by educating bartenders, they can keep more drunk drivers off the roads.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs