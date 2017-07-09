Guilford Co. DWI Task Force, Bartenders Team Up To Keep Streets Safe

JAMESTOWN, NC - For the first time ever, the Guilford County DWI task Force and a local bar are teaming up to keep more drunk people off the streets.

Both met at the Deck Bar on Sunday for a controlled educational drinking program. There deputies educated bartenders on how to look for different levels of impairment and more.

There was even a DWI simulator to put the bartenders in the drunk drivers shoes.

Deputies are hoping by educating bartenders, they can keep more drunk drivers off the roads.

