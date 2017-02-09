Guilford Co. Theatre Students Earn State Recognition

(Photo: Digital Vision., Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Could there be future Academy Award winners in the Piedmont Triad?

Two Guilford County Schools brought home 14 awards from the North Carolina Theatre Conference (NCTC) State High School Play Festival.

Northwest High received awards for its productions of “This Side of Heaven” and “Charlotte’s Web,” including the Festival Spirit Award, Excellence in Acting (Kirsten Oxendine) and Outstanding Achievement in Acting (Nick Sherbine).

“I couldn’t be prouder of these two students and their class as a whole who has endeavored to support them and assist them throughout the entire process,” says teacher Abby Turner.

Weaver Academy came home with the Festival Spirit Award, Theatre Arts Award for excellence in scenic concept, Barbizon Excellence in Design and Production for stage management (Ashley Pennington), Outstanding Achievement in Acting (Abby Burris).

Both teachers, Turner from Northwest and Keith Taylor from Weaver, also earned Excellence in Directing awards at the regional competition.

The state festival was held in November. It was named one of the “Top High School Theatre Festivals” by Stage Directions Magazine, is the largest high school theatre event in the Southeast and has been replicated in nine other states.

