Guilford County Homes Going Up In Value

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- The value of homes in Guilford County is going up, according to the Guilford County Tax Department.

Around 180,000 homeowners and 30,000 business were mailed Reappraisal Notices by the tax department indicating how much their property's value increased.

Guilford County Tax Director Ben Chavis says for 2017, nearly 77 percent of homes in worth, a little more than 22 percent decreased, and 1-percent stayed the same.

Chavis says these numbers are great compared to Reappraisal Values in 2012. In that year, more than half the homes in Guilford County went down in value.

Guilford County Tax Department highlighted the following areas of growth:

Downtown Greensboro - Three new hotels are being planned and three new apartment complexes have been added or expanded since 2012. The city has also seen commercial and retail growth in the north and south edges of the business district.

Apartments - 11 complexes have been built since 2012 across the county. Ten of those complexes have generated over $20 million since 2014.

