Guilford County Schools Donates Books For Hurricane Damaged Schools

GCS media specialists organizing and boxing up nearly 13,000 donated books for Princeville Elementary and West Lumberton Elementary schools. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Nearly 13,000 books will go to schools damaged by Hurricane Matthew thanks to a book drive organized by Guilford County Schools.

GCS staff began collecting books for donations since December for Princeville Elementary and West Lumberton Elementary schools after their libraries were damaged by the hurricane.

The books will be divided evenly between the two schools.

Representatives from Princeville Elementary will pick up the new books on Tuesday from the GCS offices.

"Library Media is a family, whether it's in Guilford County or Edgecombe County,” says Jacqueline Pender-Jones, GCS district media specialist. “We saw a need in these counties to get books in the hands of children. We stepped up to the plate and produced phenomenal results."

