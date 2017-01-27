Have Some Ice Skating Fun and Give the Gift of Warmth

Gift of Warmth (Photo: Gift of Warmth)

GREENSBORO, NC-- Join WFMY News 2, Berico Fuels, Carolina Fuels, Alamance Oil and BB&T this Saturday for the Gift of Warmth Day at Winterfest in downtown Greensboro.

This is the last weekend for Winterfest to be open. A percentage of all skate rentals will go to Gift of Warmth which funds the campaign through the Salvation Army to help heat homes for those in need.

WFMY News2 Winterfest will donate a portion of proceeds from skate rentals to the Gift of Warmth from 12 to 9pm.

Copyright 2016 WFMY