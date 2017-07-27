High Point Police, Citizens Fighting Wave Of Violence

WFMY News 2 photo.

HIGH POINT, NC - High Point police and volunteers are going door-to-door handing out flyers asking for help in a neighborhood where violence has taken over.

Over two dozen officers and volunteers with High Point Community Against Violence going door-to-door for information on unsolved crimes. Eight people have been shot this week, starting on Monday when Alphonso Macer Jr. was shot and killed. Then after his memorial service on Tuesday, 7 people were shot. One is still in the hospital. Both cases remain unsolved.

RELATED: Seven Shot After High Point Memorial Service Identified

"You have to be more transparent when someone gets killed," said one community member. "You can't just do this just one time. If you're out here more in the neighborhood, patrolling the neighborhood, talking to everybody, people would help you out more as far as crime goes."

But police say it's going to take everyone to stop the violence as they're trying to build a partnership one house at a time.

"The way it stops is the community believes in what we're doing and start calling us when there are little things happening," says B.J. Macfarland with High Point PD. "Before it becomes a big thing like a shooting."

"We know there will always be some violence," said Jim Summey of High Point Community Against Violence. "But this must stop. It must be reduced. This is injuring people, families, neighborhoods, streets. We want to call a calm and a peace to High Point."

The NCAACP is hosting a community wide 'Stop the Violence' meeting at the Chavis YMCA at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFMY