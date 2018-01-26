WFMY
High Point YWCA Receives $14,000 Computer Lab

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:28 PM. EST January 26, 2018

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The YWCA of High Point has a brand new computer lab thanks to a $14,000 donation. 

IGT (International Game Technology PLC) and NC Education Lottery helped make it happen. 

YWCA received 12 Dell desktop computers, one Dell laptop computer, a projector, a wireless printer, and assorted software. 

The new tech lab will be a big resource for kids who go to the YWCA for after-school programs and summer camps. 

IGT is the lottery’s technology and services provider. This is the sixth After School Advantage lab IGT has installed in North Carolina.

