High Point YWCA Receives $14,000 Computer Lab

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The YWCA of High Point has a brand new computer lab thanks to a $14,000 donation.
IGT (International Game Technology PLC) and NC Education Lottery helped make it happen.
YWCA received 12 Dell desktop computers, one Dell laptop computer, a projector, a wireless printer, and assorted software.
The new tech lab will be a big resource for kids who go to the YWCA for after-school programs and summer camps.
IGT is the lottery’s technology and services provider. This is the sixth After School Advantage lab IGT has installed in North Carolina.
