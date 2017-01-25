How Stolen Donations Became ‘A Blessing In Disguise' For Reidsville Family

Picture from GoFundMe Page

REIDSVILLE, NC – After cash was stolen out of a donation jar for their son, the owners of Sandy Cross Country Store never imagined it would become a blessing.

On January 20, a man came into the Stacy Carter’s store and stole $40 out of a donation jar. The money was for their son Philip who has uncontrollable seizures for almost all of his life.

In 2016, Philip was diagnosed with Lennox Gastaut Syndrome, a severe type of epilepsy that can make him have 100 or more seizures a day. The money raised was to help get the family a seizure alert dog.

Stacy Carter took her emotions to Facebook, where she posted a surveillance video showing a man stealing the money.

Caught red-handed stealing from my son! What a shame! I hope justice will be served and Brandon Hanks gets what's coming to him!! #scumoftheearth Posted by Stacy Rowland Carter on Friday, January 20, 2017

Shortly after, Rockingham County Deputy, Chase Myers, gave the Carter’s $100 to make up for the money stolen.

Now, even more donations then they imagined are flowing in.

Stacy Cater told WFMY News 2 after people heard about what happened, they were specifically coming to her store to donate cash for her son. She also said people who could not go to the store wanted to donate as well, so she was asked to create a GoFundMe page.

Now, the family has collected over $700!

“It’s a blessing in disguise,” explained Stacy Carter.

The family needs at least $5,000 more to get the dog, stay with it during training and get supplies.

If you want to help, you can go to their GoFundMe page by clicking here.

