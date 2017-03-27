The Human Race 5K Scheduled For Saturday

Last year's Human Race

GREENSBORO — WFMY News 2 is teaming up with The Volunteer Center of Greensboro for The Human Race. On Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m., The Human Race will hold its 23rd annual event to support non-profit organizations.

The Volunteer Center of Greensboro takes care of all the planning, and has managed the race since 1994! This event provides the opportunity for individuals, families, and businesses to work together to raise money for a local non-profit of their choice. Participants can walk, run, or roll the 5K route that begins and finishes at the Greensboro Coliseum. Friendly leashed dogs are welcome!

Date: Saturday, April 1

Location: The Greensboro Coliseum Complex, 1921 Gate City Blvd.

Race Day Schedule:

9 a.m. Gates Open (Walkers find teams, turn in any last minute donations, and line up)

9:50 a.m. Opening Ceremony

10:0 a.m. Runners start, immediately followed by the walkers

10:30 a.m. After party begins

11:45 a.m. Awards Ceremony to recognize top fundraising nonprofit, top 10 individual fundraisers, top corporate team, and the top 3 female and top 3 male runners will be recognized and receive awards.

12:00 p.m. Event concludes

Over 100 nonprofits form teams and recruit members to fundraise for their mission. More than 300 volunteers manage the event, which attracts as many as 5,000 participants. The After Party is a time to enjoy free food, live music, prizes and fun for the whole family!

The Human Race has made an invaluable impact to local non-profit organizations working to bring an end to widespread problems. The event has raised over $4.5 million for our local community in the last 22 years.

For more information about how to participate in The Human Race, please visit www.VolunteerGSO.org or call 336-373-1633.

