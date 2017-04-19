Insurance Company Hosts Junior Fire Marshal Day

Greensboro firefighters hold safety day for Wiley Elementary students. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Hartford, along with the Greensboro Fire Department and Wiley Elementary, held a fire safety event Tuesday.

Students in kindergarten through third grade toured a mobile fire safety house, and watched a simulated fire and smoke demonstration. They also had an opportunity to meet local fire fighters, tour their truck and try on some gear.

According to the Hartford's Home Fire Index, Greensboro ranks number 60 out of 100 U.S. cities with the highest home fire risk. To educate kids on the importance of fire prevention and safety, the Hartford brought their safety program to the city.

Representatives with the company also said they will donate $20,000 to the Guilford County School district and Greensboro fire departments for fire safety education.

