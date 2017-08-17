Interfaith Vigil Brings People Together After Charlottesville Violence

Interfaith vigil at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem brings people together to pray following recent violence and racism in Charlottesville. (Photo: WFMY)

Hundreds of people came together Thursday night at Temple Emanuel in Winston-Salem for a vigil in response to racism and recent violence in Charlottesville.

People sang together, prayed together, and pushed a message of inspiration and hope.

About 250 people attended the gathering.

"We have a lot of work to do, but there's also a lot of solidarity and a lot of brotherhood and sisterhood of people working together to create a world that really is filled and based on compassion and love," said Rabbi Mark Cohn.

Cohn said one of the best parts of the vigil was seeing so many people from different races and ethnicities.

