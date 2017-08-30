International Overdose Awareness Day: Events, Facts, & Resources

An average of 120 people dies each day from drug overdoses.
Families are left hurting after the death of a loved one. That’s why so many are now coming together to share their stories for International Overdose Awareness Day.
FACT: In the U.S. 43,982 people die every year from drug overdoses
August 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD). The event is held globally and aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma associated with drug-related deaths.
ABOUT INTERNATIONAL OVERDOSE AWARENESS DAY
IOAD started in 2001 in Australia with an idea to honor friends, a partner, or family members who had died from an overdose by wearing a ribbon. On the first year, 6,000 ribbons were distributed among the community.
FACT: Overdose deaths in the U.S. has more than tripled during the period of 1999-2015 from 16,859 to 52,404 annually
In 2002, a steel badge was designed to honor those who died from overdoses and to raise awareness.
Since then large events have been organized all over the world.
FACT: Globally, there are an estimated 190,000 premature deaths from drugs
SILVER BADGE OR PURPLE WRISTBAND
The Silver Badge or the Purple Wristband are symbols of awareness of overdose and its effects. They can be worn to signify the loss of someone, to support others, and to raise awareness about overdoses.
FACT: Make sure to wear silver to show your support on International Overdose Awareness Day
Order Silver Badge Or Purple Wristband
GET INVOLVED ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Change Your Profile Picture On Facebook Or Twitter
Hashtags: #ENDOVERDOSE #OverdoseAware2017
RALLY LOCATIONS
RALEIGH RALLY
The rally will take place from 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. at the Bicentennial Plaza located at 1 E Edenton Street in Raleigh. The event includes free educational materials, prevention and support experts, overdose rescue training, and a remembrance for lost loved ones.
List of National Rally Event Locations
POST A TRIBUTE
You can write a tribute to your loved one and share your story of how you've been personally impacted from a drug overdose.
STORIES
Vanessa's Story
Many families have been impacted by heroin across our state and in our communities. Randy Abbott is one of those who knows the heartache. Randy's daughter Vanessa died from a heroin overdose at the age of 24-years-old.
Read: ‘Ask Me About My Angel' Father Wears Bracelet After Daughter Dies From Heroin Overdose
Randy wears two bracelets to help raise awareness. The bracelets read, “Stop Heroin Now” and the other, “Ask Me About My Angel.”
Randy shares his story about Vanessa.
Faces Of Heroin Vanessa Abbott
Jeffery Terres' Story
Joyce Terres also knows the pain all too well of losing a child to an overdose. Her son, Jeffery Ryan James Terres died from a heroin overdose June 17, 2016, at age 26.
Read: Those Left Behind: The Other Faces Of Overdose Loss-Joyce's Story
“He was a very loving, giving person,” Terres said about her son.
Joyce opens up about the pain of dealing with an overdose death.
Mother Of Overdose Victim Talks About Grieving
Tristan's Haven
It's been one year but the pain of losing a child to drugs is still fresh for Hope Thompson.
“I remember every little thing,” said Thompson.
Read: One Year Later: 'Tristan's Haven' Continues To Fight Opioid Epidemic
On August 4, 2016, she found her daughter, 18-year-old Tristan Thompson, who died of a heroin overdose.
“It hurts as much today as I did today I found her,” said a teary-eyed Thompson.
In the last twelve months since her death, the family has transformed their house into “Tristan's Haven” -- a safe place for teenagers struggling with addiction.
Tristan's Haven 1 Year
Do You Know The Signs Of An Overdose?
- Snoring or Gurgling
- Floppy arms or legs
- Blue/gray lips or finger tips
- Cannot be woken up
- Shallow, or no breathing
- No response to stimuli
CALL FOR AN AMBULANCE
Information provided by IOAD.
WHEN TO CALL AN AMBULANCE
People are often reluctant to call an ambulance for fear of police involvement or concern about the cost of a call-out. The police will only attend if there is a fatality or if their presence is requested, for example if the ambulance crew feel threatened. This is an issue worldwide.
In addition to unconsciousness, call for emergency help when someone is:
- Having a seizure
- Experiencing severe headache
- Experiencing chest pain
- Experiencing breathing difficulties
- Extremely paranoid, agitated and/or confused
It is not necessary for someone to have all of these signs or symptoms for them to be overdosing. Exhibiting only a few could still mean they are in trouble and need emergency help.
RESOURCES FOR HELP
SAMHSA’s National Helpline
The SAMHSA’s National Helpline is free, confidential, 24/7, available 365 days a year for treatment referral and information services.
Call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit the online treatment locators.
National Council On Alcoholism And Drug Dependence
24-hour hotline 1-800-622-2255
National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence
211 Drug Recovery Addiction Hotline
If you or someone you know has symptoms of drug addiction dial 2-1-1 from any cell phone or landline for help. This is a confidential call and you will be connected with an organization that specializes in recovery.
Another number to call 866-401-6342 is a toll-free number that is available should your service provider be unable to connect to 2-1-1.
United Way Substance Abuse Addiction Services
Triad Drug Recovery Addiction Services
Call the Alcohol and Drug Services 1-855-801-9817
IOAD Resources
Meth Overdose Help by Wfmy Tegna on Scribd
