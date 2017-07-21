Join The Community 'Rock Hunt' Fun In Eden, Then Share Your Rock Stories

Dozens of volunteers with the Kindness Rocks group are painting rocks for an upcoming event. The community is invited to the Rock Hunt on Saturday, July 29 at Freedom Park in Eden. (Photo: WFMY)

EDEN, N.C. -- You could call it a “rock solid” effort that’s helping to bring communities together all over the Piedmont Triad.

Dozens of volunteers have been coming together to paint rocks for one big community rock hunt in Eden. Volunteers have spent two weekends painting all the rocks that will be hidden around Freedom Park in Eden.

Kids of all ages are helping to paint the rocks covered with messages of love, kindness, and hope. Organizers said it’s a special way to connect with neighbors and loved ones in Eden.

There are two groups helping to make the rocks. The “Kindness Rocks” and “Eden Rocks” are both coming together to make it all happen.

Organizers hope kids and adults who find the rocks will take them home and put them in a special place. But after enjoying them for a while, they ask that you hide the rocks once again for other people to find and enjoy. That way the message of kindness keeps spreading in the community.

The Rock Hunt will take place on Saturday, July 29, at Freedom Park in Eden. The rocks will be hidden in the afternoon with the hunt following around 5:30 p.m.

Dozens of volunteers with the Kindness Rocks group are painting rocks for an upcoming event. The community is invited to the Rock Hunt on Saturday, July 29 at Freedom Park in Eden. (Photo: WFMY)

But there are also rocks hidden in other parts of the Triad! On Friday, WFMY News 2’s participated in “Greensboro Rocks” project.

Volunteers painted rocks at Gibb’s Hundred Brewing Company in downtown Greensboro and then hid the rocks around the area.

You can get in touch with the rock groups on Facebook if you’re interested in helping.

Kindness Rocks The Carolinas

Eden Rocks

Greensboro Rocks

If you find a rock we want to hear about it! Email WFMY News 2 at news@wfmy.com and share your story about how and where you found your rock and what it means to you!

