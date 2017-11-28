Join WFMY News 2, American Red Cross at the 2017 Holiday Blood Drive

WFMY News 2 and the Greensboro Chapter of the American Red Cross are partnering for the 53rd annual Holiday Blood Drive. The Red Cross says the holiday season marks the time of year where it sees the greatest need for blood donors. Donors are invited to give blood on Tuesday, December 12 at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Why Donate Blood?

Help us keep a safe and adequate blood supply within our community by surpassing our goal of 400 pints. One pint of blood does not only help up to three people celebrate another holiday, but it could also give them a second chance at life. The Red Cross must collect nearly 14,000 blood donations every day for patients being treated for cancer, undergoing surgeries or recovering from accidents or illnesses.

How to Donate Blood?

The American Red Cross has two ways to make the donation process quicker. Schedule an appointment today! Visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: WFMY, or call 1-800-Red Cross (1-800-733-2757 to make an appointment or for more information (appointment is not required).

Save time! Save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass to complete the pre-donation reading and health questionnaire online, on the day of your donation, prior to arriving at the WFMY Holiday Blood Drive. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/rapidpass and follow the instructions on the site.

Blood can be safely donated every 56 days. Most healthy people age 17 and older, who weigh at least 110 pounds are eligible to donate blood at the WFMY News 2 Holiday Blood Drive. Additional weight requirements apply for donors 18 years old and younger and all high school donors.

