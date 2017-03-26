Kernersville Eagle Scout Project Aims To Help Winston-Salem Homeless

Matthew Ritchie was brainstorming ideas for his Eagle Scout Project, when he realized he could help the homeless community with a simple backpack. (Photo: WFMY)

KERNERSVILLE, NC - A misson trip to Atlanta made a Kernersville boy realize he could do something to help the homeless population in his own cities.

Matthew Ritchie was brainstorming ideas for his Eagle Scout Project, when he realized he could help the homeless community with a simple backpack.

“These backpacks will give them the resources they need to help benefit their everyday lives,” Matthew said.

Ritchie's project will be assembling and distributing 200 backpacks for men and women in need in Winston-Salem. In August he plans to hand them out at the Besthesda Center.

The backpacks will consist of basic necessities like soap, oral hygiene items, socks, deodorant, a Bible, a water bottle, and much more.

In order to reach his goal Ritchie needs to raise $3,000 to buy the backpacks and the items that go inside. You can help the cause by donating on Red Basket's website, or by going to events that Ritchie is planning around the community.

