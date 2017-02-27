WFMY
Close

Kernersville Hosting Job Fair With 31 Employers

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 6:41 AM. EST February 27, 2017

KERNERSVILLE - The Kernersville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a job fair Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Christian Church in Kernersville. 

The Chamber's Facebook page says 31 employers will be there.

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories