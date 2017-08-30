King Police Need Donations for Houston Police Officers

Houston Police Sgt. Steve Perez

The King Police Department is collecting donations to help Houston police officers, one of whom died after drowning in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

King police are taking donations at their headquarters through Sept. 12 for Houston officers and Sgt. Steve Perez. Perez was a 34-year veteran of the Houston Police Department and drowned in floodwaters two days before his birthday.

Perez worked with the Houston Police Department's traffic enforcement division. He was two days shy of turning 61.

Police say they need underwear, socks, hygiene products and new children's clothing for officers' kids. The goods will be packaged and delivered to a drop-off point on Sept. 14.

Authorities say Perez left his home at 4 a.m. Sunday during heavy rain. Officials said he spent more than two hours trying to get to his command post in the the downtown area, but could not find a path.

"He tried to do his best to be in a position to serve the people in the city of Houston, and he died 'in trying.' That's the ultimate sacrifice," said Mayor Sylvester Turner.

