Law Enforcement Sends Prayers For Greensboro Officer That Was Shot

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:36 AM. EST February 11, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - After a Greensboro Police Officer was shot on Friday during a traffic stop, members of the community and local law enforcement and sending their thoughts and prayers.

The officer's condition is improving. WFMY News 2 will keep you up to date on-air and online as more information comes in. 

