Limited Water Service Restored For Parts Of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The City of Greensboro has restored limited water service for all customers impacted by the interruption along the Phoenix Drive area.

City workers disconnected the improper connection to the city’s distribution system that resulted in the cross-contamination.

The city said all of the bacteriological samples from the main distribution line have come back clear. However, workers are still conducting additional bacteriological sampling within the area.

The results for the second round of testing should be available Friday night.

The city said customers can continue to use the water for non-potable uses such as bathing and washing clothes.

The city will resume full water service after it receives the second round of tests depending on the results.

Water Advisory Phoenix Drive area in Greensboro

