LIST | Vigils Across Triad, NC in Response to Violence in Charlottesville

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- Three people died and dozens others were injured Saturday when white nationalist groups clashed with counter protesters in Charlottesville, Va.

One of the three deaths came after a driver of a silver Dodge Charger plowed into one of the groups streaming away from the rally at Emancipation Park through the narrow downtown streets.

The violence prompted a news conference by President Donald Trump and dozens of social media responses from current and former lawmakers from around the country.

The violence in Charlottesville moved people here in the Triad to host a community vigil.

Greensboro - Candles for Charlottesville: Unity and Social Justice; 7pm-8pm at the Governmental Plaza Downtown (110 Greene St) The vigil is hosted by Indivisible Piedmont and Guilford County Democratic Party.

Winston-Salem - Winston-Salem Vigil of Unity; 7pm - Art Park (621 N. Liberty St.). The vigil is being hosted by the Young Democrats of Forsyth County.

Charlotte: Vigil For Charlottesville; 8pm in Marshall Park

