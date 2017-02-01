LIVE: The 57th Anniversary of the Greensboro Sit-in

LIVE: Festivities and presentations for the 57th Anniversary of the sit-in at Woolworth's lunch counter performed by four freshmen at N.C. A&T University in 1960.
Here's a list of events:
- The Sit-In Breakfast beginning at 6 a.m. (program 7 a.m.)
- Presentations and special guests including surviving member(s) of the A&T Four
- Presentation of the Human Rights Medal to a deserving citizen
- A symbolic, collective walk to the Deese Clock Tower (8:30 a.m.)
- Laying of a memorial wreath at the February One Monument (9:15 a.m.)
- A student roundtable discussion with the A&T Four in Harrison Auditorium (10-11 a.m.)
