McCrary Students Combine Math Skills & Giving Back

3rd Grade Students at McCrary Elementary build dog houses to learn math skills & volunteerism. (Photo: Custom)

ASHEBORO, N.C. - Third graders at McCrary Elementary School applied their math skills - fractions and measurements - to building dog houses for the Randolph County Society to Prevent Cruelty to Animals.

On Monday, 71 students worked alongside Habitat for Humanity on the Dog House Build project, now in its fifth year. After finishing the two dog houses, they donated them to the SPCA. The teachers in charge of the project say it teaches volunteerism and the importance of giving back, along with math skills.





On Saturday, May 20, McCrary is teaming up with Habitat for Humanity again to build a home for a Asheboro family in need. The event is called the Mustang Family Build Day, and is open to all grades and families from the school.

